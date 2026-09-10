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Relieving schools of sewer, water responsibilities

<p>WATER WISE: A dozen primary schools in the Rural City of Wangaratta will benefit from a new central water and sewer program.</p>\\n
<p>WATER WISE: A dozen primary schools in the Rural City of Wangaratta will benefit from a new central water and sewer program.</p>\\n

WATER WISE: A dozen primary schools in the Rural City of Wangaratta will benefit from a new central water and sewer program.

Program to ease administrative burden for teachers at a dozen rural city primary schools
Jeff Zeuschner
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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