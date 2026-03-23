Two occupants of a car involved in a collision with a truck near Rutherglen on Monday have been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the incident at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Federation Way just after 12:30pm, 23 March.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the two car occupants, a man and a woman believed to be in their 70s, have been airlifted to hospital.

The truck driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two specialist Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter crews as well as ground paramedics attended the scene.

Victoria Police are investigating the exact cause of the collision and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

As of 4pm Monday, a VicTraffic alert advised the intersection remained closed and motorists were urged to follow the direction of emergency services and avoid the area.

Alternate routes include the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road to access the Murray Valley Highway from the Hume Freeway and via Yarrawonga or Chiltern-Howlong Road for NSW bound traffic.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the incident at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Federation Way just after 12:30pm, 23 March, where it’s believed a car collided with a truck.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the two car occupants, a man and a woman believed to be in their 70s, have been airlifted to hospital.

The truck driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two specialist Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter crews as well as ground paramedics attended the scene.

Victoria Police are investigating the exact cause of the collision and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

As of 4pm Monday, a VicTraffic alert advised the intersection remained closed and motorists were urged to follow the direction of emergency services and avoid the area.

Alternate routes include the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road to access the Murray Valley Highway from the Hume Freeway and via Yarrawonga or Chiltern-Howlong Road for NSW bound traffic.