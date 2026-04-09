The generosity of the Eldorado community was on full display this Good Friday, with $4116 raised for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Members of the Eldorado CFA volunteered their time on the day, collecting donations throughout the township and up to nearby camping areas at Woolshed Valley.

The effort has been described as one of the most successful in recent years.

Long-time CFA members Peter Brick and Johanna Brick said the result was higher than expected, particularly given the financial pressures many families are currently facing.

“We were actually expecting to probably only get what we normally get,” Peter said.

“With food and fuel prices up, we didn’t expect a big year, so it was amazing that the community was still so generous.”

The Eldorado CFA has been supporting the Good Friday Appeal for more than two decades, with the Bricks personally involved for at least 23 years.

“For a small town, it’s a really great result,” Peter said.

“People are doing it tough, so to see that level of support was really impressive.”

The money collected locally will go directly towards supporting the Royal Children’s Hospital, funding life-saving equipment, research and care for sick children across Victoria.

The Eldorado CFA currently has around 25 active firefighters and approximately 60 members overall, with many involved not only in emergency response but also in community fundraising and CFA championships.

Among those helping out on the day was 16-year-old firefighter Rachel McKenzie, who recently transitioned from junior competitions into active service.

Rachel is the daughter of Eldorado CFA second lieutenant Vince McKenzie and attended the Longwood fires as her first operational turnout earlier this year.