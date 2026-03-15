Police and emergency services were called to a serious two-vehicle collision in Markwood on Saturday, 14 March.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it is believed a white Nissan Patrol travelling along Markwood–Everton Road collided with a prime mover heading east on Snow Road at about 8.55am.

The truck was transporting 66 tonnes of lime at the time of the collision.

The Nissan flipped on impact, trapping the driver inside the vehicle.

A specialist Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter crew, Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedic crews were on scene.

The Nissan driver, a 63-year-old man from Badgerys Creek in New South Wales, was extricated and airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition with serious upper body injuries.

The truck driver, a 52-year-old man from Myrtleford, was taken to hospital for observation.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit information anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.