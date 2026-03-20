Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) will take advantage of favourable weather and forest conditions in the North East this autumn to begin planned burns covering some 50,000 hectares.

Three controlled burns are scheduled within the Rural City of Wangaratta: 73 hectares on Hoysted Track at Warby Ovens; 41 hectares at SEC Track Carboor East; and 433 hectares at Braines Lane in Meadow Creek.

FFMVic deputy chief fire officer Aaron Kennedy said planned burning is one of the most important tools firefighters use to reduce the size, intensity, and impact of future bushfires.

“Reducing fuels like grass, leaves, bark, shrubs and small fallen branches means fires burn less intensely, spread more slowly and are safer for our firefighters to control,” he said.

“Autumn is generally the best time for planned burns because the weather is more stable and fire behaviour is easier to predict.

“As soon as the right weather and forest conditions arrive, we’ll make sure all available crews and resources are out delivering planned burning.”

This year, 97 planned burns covering 50,000 hectares are prepared and ready for ignition across the North East.

Priority burns are planned in state forests, parks and reserves around Woods Point, Mitta Mitta, Marysville and Mount Beauty, focusing on the places where reducing fuel has the biggest impact on community safety.

“While planned burning is our most effective tool to reduce fuel driven bushfire risk, we use many other methods in areas where burning isn’t suitable,” Mr Kennedy said.

“This includes mulching, mowing, slashing and spraying, building and maintaining fuel breaks and upgrading the public land road network.

“We work closely with the Bureau of Meteorology to assess humidity, temperature, wind speed and other weather conditions.

"Burns only proceed when it is safe and conditions are right.

“We work closely with the Country Fire Authority (CFA), Fire Rescue Victoria and Emergency Management Victoria to reduce bushfire risk, prepare communities and respond to emergencies.”

While planned burning does produce smoke, Mr Kennedy said the smoke is usually lower in intensity and shorter lasting than smoke from a large, uncontrolled bushfire.

He said communities will be notified in advance of controlled burns so people can take steps to reduce their exposure.

Victorians can register for the latest updates about where and when FFMVic is delivering planned burning at: https://plannedburns.ffm.vic.gov.au