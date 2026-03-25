Wangaratta’s junior brigade members took home some silverware at the last event of the CFA urban junior state championships last weekend.

Thousands gathered in Stawell over both days (21-22 March) to take part in the festivities which brought a welcomed buzz to town after a 10-year hiatus.

A small team of under 17s represented the Wangaratta Urban Fire Brigade over 18 events of the competition, with a number of top 10 finishes.

Mr Seymour said the highlight of the day came in the last event, when the team of Will Thompson, Buddy Marshall, Jack Ambrose and Evy Bongers combined to finish with a podium placing.

“After a number of sixth places just outside aggregate points, the team won their heat and then shaved off three seconds in the final to take out second place in the final event on Sunday in the Wet Hose Striking One Disc Twice,” he said.

“Declan Baker and Mason Joyce combined well in the Wet Hose for Two Competitors and Y Coupling for Two Competitors.

“They also combined well with borrowed competitors from Grovedale in the four person events.”

The juniors had been training weekly since term four of the school year in 2025 and twice weekly since term one 2026 at the competition track at Apex Park.

Mr Seymour said the team will take a well-earned break after their competitions came to a close, before restarting again during term three this year.

The brigade is actively searching for interested members ages 11 to 16 who are encouraged to message Mr Seymour on 0409 057 770 to express interest to come and try.

For the junior state championship grand aggregate, Echuca A came in first, taking the top spot from Melton A who have held it for the past five years.

Melton A would come second with Grovedale A rounding out the podium placings.

CFA Acting Chief Officer Alen Slijepcevic congratulated all the competitors and thanked those who worked hard behind the scenes to see the event come to life.

“It was fantastic to see the juniors battle it out over the weekend but more importantly, it’s great seeing the camaraderie between brigades and the skills of our future firefighters being showcased to thousands of spectators,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing everyone again this weekend.”

The senior urban, rural and junior rural CFA state championships will be held back at Stawell this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The dominant Eldorado and Springhurst brigades will again be represented in a number of teams in the rural senior division.