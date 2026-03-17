Female and gender diverse Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) volunteers from across the North East will come together at Women in Rescue 2026 this month.

Volunteers will gather at VICSES Euroa Unit on Saturday, 21 March where they’ll have the opportunity to develop and master vital emergency response skills in a collaborative environment.

Supported by expert VICSES trainers, some 30 volunteers will enhance their skills in road crash rescue techniques to save lives on Victorian roads, refine their ability to safely transport casualties in partnership with Ambulance Victoria paramedics and carry out vital storm repairs through a series of dedicated practical scenarios.

Volunteers will also gain experience behind the scenes of an emergency response, developing an insight into the many operational support roles within incident management teams, explore pathways into specialist positions and increase confidence in their radio communications skills.

They will also learn practical strategies for engaging with their local communities to improve community preparedness before emergencies occur.

Lisa Wise ESM, VICSES Hume Women in Rescue volunteer organiser, said the hands-on, practical training day is designed to build confidence, capability and connection. "Volunteers refine their technical rescue skills, operate tools and equipment in realistic scenarios, and strengthen teamwork in a supportive and inclusive environment," she said.

Women currently make up nearly 34 per cent of VICSES’ volunteer-base, and VICSES chief executive officer Rob Purcell said the organisation remains committed to increasing participation to better reflect the communities it serves.

The event follows another busy year for VICSES volunteers, who continue to respond to tens of thousands of requests for assistance across the state, including storm, flood and road crash rescue incidents.