VRFish, the Victorian recreational fishing peak body, has launched its plan to make fishing better ahead of November’s Victorian state election.

VRFish chair, Rob Loats, said with more than one-million Victorians going fishing every year, VRFish has launched a plan to enhance their fishing experiences now and into the future.

"We have presented our plan to both sides of government to advocate for outcomes that are important to Victorian recreational fishers," Mr Loats said.

"At the heart of the plan, VRFish will be advocating for better fishing experiences through five core areas – better fish, better access, better environment, better regulations and better future.

“To increase Victoria’s capacity to grow our own fish to meet stocking demands, VRFish are calling for an estuarine fish hatchery to grow species such as estuary perch, Australian bass, mulloway and flathead and modernising trout production facilities at Snobs Creek Hatchery.”

VRFish are advocating for recreational fishing access to be mandated at all urban waters throughout Victoria, including Edwardes Park Lake and Newport Lakes, and the development of new inland fisheries close to Melbourne by opening Yan Yean Reservoir, Merrimu Reservoir and Djerriwarrh Reservoir to recreational fishing.

“We are advocating for environmental outcomes that safeguard the quality of our fisheries including implementing carp control measures, investing in fish habitat, expanding native fish recovery programs and allocating recreational water to protect the recreational fishery on the Wimmera-Mallee pipeline," he said.

“Other priorities include reviewing abalone regulations, supporting fishing clubs, improving crown land access and securing the future of VRFish as the peak body.”

To effectively represent the Victorian recreational fishing community, VRFish provide a range of opportunities for Victorian recreational fishers to contribute their views and opinions.

Their broad and diverse input helps to shape VRFish's strategy and advocacy priorities that benefit all recreational fishers.

In the lead up to the election, VRFish will continue discussions with all state political parties to ensure recreational fishers priorities are represented.

This demonstrates the value of a strong and independent recreational fishing peak body.

VRFish has been proudly representing Victoria’s recreational fishing for over 30 years.