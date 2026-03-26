Easter in the King Valley has become synonymous with celebration at Dal Zotto Wines, where families, friends and visitors gather each year for a vibrant weekend of food, wine and festivities.

While the winery has always marked the Easter occasion, over the past eight years the event has grown into one of Dal Zotto’s biggest weekends on the calendar, now welcoming crowds of around 300 people each day.

Event and Wine Club manager Jasmine Baldry said at its heart, Pasqua & Prosecco is a true family affair.

"This free event is designed to reflect the spirit of Easter, the weekend blends relaxed Italian hospitality with activities for all ages," she said.

Children can enjoy scavenger hunts, face painting and a jumping castle, while adults take the opportunity to unwind with wine tastings and delicious food.

Live music and a fun atmosphere carry across the grounds, creating a setting where guests are encouraged to stay a little longer.

This year, the festival introduces an exciting new addition, the Dal Zotto Bocce Club.

Taking place on Saturday morning from 11am to 12pm, visitors can try their hand at bocce, with those landing closest to the bullseye going into the draw to win a midweek stay in the winery’s Petite Retreat accommodation.

The prize includes a complimentary wine tasting, breakfast platter and a bottle of Dal Zotto Pucino Prosecco NV on arrival, adding an extra incentive to arrive early and join in the fun.

"For many, one of the most memorable highlights of the weekend is the arrival of the Easter Bunny," Ms Baldry said.

Making appearances on both Saturday and Sunday at 12:30pm and 3pm, the bunny brings treats for children and plenty of smiles, creating moments that have become a cherished part of the celebration.

Beyond the activities, the weekend is equally about coming together over great food and wine.

Guests can enjoy a range of offerings including wood-fired pizzas, gnocchi, calamari and arancini, perfectly paired with Dal Zotto’s signature Prosecco and premium King Valley wines.

Ms Baldry said above all, what makes the Easter weekend at Dal Zotto so special is the atmosphere.

"It’s a time for connection," she said.

"Whether that’s families creating traditions, friends catching up over a glass of wine, or visitors discovering the region for the first time.

"As the team looks ahead to another busy Easter, their focus remains simple: to see guests enjoying themselves."

With a full program of entertainment, delicious food and welcoming hospitality, Pasqua & Prosecco promises a weekend where everyone can celebrate Easter, the Italian way.