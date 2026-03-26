Hope. Strength. Community.

That is what carried Team CAV (Centre Against Violence) through the Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon and Fun Run this year, with another incredible turnout from the community.

With more than 200 people wearing Centre Against Violence (CAV) shirts across the course, Team CAV was once again the biggest group on the track.

You could not miss it.

“What an incredible day,” said Jaime Chubb, CEO of the CAV.

“We are so grateful for the support.

"It means so much to see so many people show up and stand alongside us.”

But as always, it was not just about the numbers.

Throughout the day, many people shared their own experiences with family violence.

There was a real sense that being part of Team CAV, and being surrounded by others in the same shirts, made people feel supported, seen and not alone.

Others came to walk or run for someone they love, or simply to be part of something positive in the community.

There were families, friends, colleagues, kids in oversized shirts, and plenty of smiles (and a few emotional moments too).

“We also had the crew from Pilecom join us in a really special way,” Jaime said.

“We had only just been out to speak with their team for International Women’s Day, and they turned up as this huge group, wearing our shirts as capes over their own branded tops.

'It was such a fun and generous show of support.

"They have very quickly become part of the extended CAV community.”

For some, the day marked how far they have come.

For others, it was about walking quietly beside those still going through it.

“We heard so many people talk about their own experiences, and how much it meant to feel that support around them,” Jaime said.

“That is what this is about. Community.

"Thank you to everyone who walked, ran, cheered, volunteered and supported.

"We are so lucky to be part of a community that continues to show up for each other.”

Team CAV takes out the Community Team prize again

Team CAV (Centre Against Violence) has once again been named the Wholefoods Community Team winner at the Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon and Fun Run, taking home the $1000 Wangaratta Wholefoods voucher for the largest number of finishers on the day.

Team CAV had 60 participants, with Wangaratta West Primary School in second with 36 finishers, earning a $500 Wangaratta Wholefoods voucher for the school.

A total of 42 teams entered the Wholefoods Community Team event, with the other top ten finishers being: Pilecom (31), Team Essex (25), Fuse Health & Fitness (21), NEpodiatry/peak physio (18), Wangaratta Primary School (18), Wangaratta Code Blue (15), BFT Wangaratta (12), and Cathedral College (11).

With CAV getting the most points on the day, the award reflects not just numbers, but the strength of the community behind it.

In true CAV spirit, the prize will go straight back into the community, supporting local individuals and families who need it most.

“This is such a meaningful win for us,” said CAV CEO Jaime Chubb.

“It really reflects what happens when a community comes together with a shared purpose.

"Every single person who showed up, whether they walked, ran, or cheered from the sidelines, helped make this possible.

"Now we get to turn that support into something practical, helping people access fresh, healthy food during really tough times.”

Jaime said the impact of the vouchers goes well beyond the immediate support they provide.

“For the people receiving them, it is not just about food,” she said.

“It is a reminder that they are not alone.

"That their community sees them and cares about what they are going through.

"That kind of support can make a real difference.”

Jerry O’Callaghan from Wangaratta Wholefoods said the company was proud to be a sponsor of the Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon and Fun Run and support events that bring the community together in a fun, health focused way.

“As a local business we’ve always believed in the power of community,” Jerry said.

“Sponsoring this event is our way of giving back to the place that has supported us over the past 11 years.

“We are absolutely thrilled CAV has won the grand prize.

“It’s inspiring to see a deserving organisation that works so hard to support people in need.

“Their efforts are making a real difference, and it’s heartwarming to know this prize will go towards helping those who need it most during difficult times.”