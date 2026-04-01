Emergency service units within Wangaratta are gearing up for another edition of the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal with volunteers set to hit the streets alongside other events to build on the city’s $3 million fundraising milestone.

Wangaratta CFA brigade captain Jason Allisey said some 40 to 50 members from the Wangaratta CFA and FRV brigades, Killawarra and North Wangaratta brigades and Wangaratta’s VICSES Unit will be rattling the tins through the streets of Wangaratta from 9am on Friday.

Emergency service members will start at the eastern end of Wangaratta before moving their way to the west side of town in the late morning and early afternoon.

There will be collections at the main traffic lights on Reid Street on Thursday and Friday mornings from 9am.

Members will also be attending major events in Wangaratta on Friday including the rodeo at Avian Park and the O&M Wangaratta derby at the showgrounds.

“We’ll try and capture as many donations as we can,” Mr Allisey said.

“We’ll also have members assisting in the evening with the fire truck and the Easter bunny.”

The Wangaratta Royal Children's Hospital Ladies Auxiliary will hold its Easter street stall on Thursday in the council kiosk in Reid Street, to raise money for the appeal.

It will feature hand-knitted baby and children's wear, the usual array of cakes, preserves and other items available for sale from 8.30am, including freshly-made lamingtons.

The community broke a major Good Friday Appeal milestone last year surpassing a total of $3 million raised throughout the rural city’s 56-year history of fundraising for the cause.

Mr Allisey said the community has always dug deep into their pockets for donations led by the stalwart of the brigade, Alex Carmody.

“He’s not just doing it on the day, it’s all year round for him,” he said.

Online donations can be made to the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal via the link: https://www.goodfridayappeal.com.au/donate/