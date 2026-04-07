Paper, Paint & Print brings together contemporary works in collage, painting, printmaking and photography, including pieces created using recycled materials.

Featuring artists Melissa Johns, Linda D’Agostino and Georgina Wills, the exhibition currently at the Art Gallery on Ovens in Wangaratta until 20 April explores texture, layering and mark‑making across a range of contemporary practices.

Georgina said the exhibition brings together three artists whose practices explore place, memory, and imagination through richly illustrative approaches.

“Working across a variety of mediums including collage, recycled and upcycled materials such as teabags, pen and ink, painting, printmaking, and watercolour each artist constructs worlds that feel both familiar and dreamlike,” she said.

“The diversity of mediums becomes a strength when framed through the lens of illustration as storytelling.

“Some works evoke vast, quiet landscapes; others offer intimate glimpses into human-made spaces, each celebrating the beauty of the materials and processes used.

“What unites the works is a shared commitment to storytelling through texture, pattern, and handcrafted detail.”

Each artist approaches their artwork as a form of visual storytelling.

Georgina said the process is about layering textures and shapes, exploring detail and observing beauty in the ordinary.

“The time taken to produce each artwork is often slow, intentional and considered, with attention to how colour, pattern, and shape interact to create highly detailed works,” she said.

Artists will be on duty at the gallery on selected dates during the exhibition if viewers wish to meet/talk to a particular artist about their work

Melissa Johns will be present on 2, 12, 13, and 19 April.

Linda D'Agostino will be present on 4, 16, 17, and 18 April.

Georgina Wills will be present on 9, 10, 11, and 20 April.

“We hope viewers will come away with a renewed appreciation for the handmade,” Georgina said.

“The exhibition invites them to slow down and look closely and rediscover the beauty in everyday scenes.

“What lingers is a sense of calm curiosity and an appreciation for the small stories and textures that shape our connection to place.

“We want them to notice the textures, the cut edges, the layered papers, the tiny marks, the use of paint, and feel the presence of the artist’s hand in every piece.”

The gallery is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

*

What's On In Brief

*

Affording Truth exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by over 15 artists from across the country who interrogate this increasingly muddy space.

The exhibition will be on display in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

*

Meet author Jim McKean at the Wangaratta Library

Wangaratta resident Jim McKean will be at Wangaratta Library to launch his memoir Jim’s Story in this special author talk this Saturday, 11 April at 10am.

Jim’s life and career span work across agriculture, aviation, cereal research, geology and science teaching, taking him from the Wimmera to Papua New Guinea and the Pilbara before settling in Wangaratta in 1977.

Now retired, he has turned his focus to volunteering and creative pursuits, and his memoir reflects a rich and varied life.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from the author, ask questions and purchase signed copies of the book (cash only).

Bookings are free but essential.

For details and bookings, visit the Rural City of Wangaratta website.

*

Hit the track at Winton Motor Raceway

Motorsport fans and newcomers alike are invited to get behind the wheel at Winton Fun Day this Sunday 12 April, a relaxed and accessible driving experience at the iconic Winton Motor Raceway.

Designed for beginners and casual enthusiasts, the event offers the chance to take your own vehicle onto the circuit in a safe, controlled environment that focuses on enjoyment rather than competition.

With regular sessions throughout the day, participants can experience the thrill of the track at a comfortable pace, while spectators are welcome to soak up the atmosphere.

The event is family friendly and supported by on site facilities, making it a great day out for motoring fans of all ages.

For entry details and further information, visit https://www.wintonraceway.com.au/.

*

See Ben Lee live at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre

ARIA Award–winning singer songwriter Ben Lee returns to Wangaratta on Friday, 17 April from 7.30pm as part of his On Tour… Always regional tour.

Following the success of his Awake Is the New Sleep anniversary shows, Lee is hitting the road again with a high energy, free flowing live set celebrating the joy of touring and his much loved back catalogue.

Known for classics such as 'Catch My Disease' and 'We’re All in This Together', Lee promises an intimate, unpredictable night of live music.

He’ll be joined by special guest Bec Sandridge, whose bold, genre bending pop and striking stage presence have earned national acclaim.

Bookings and information via the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre.

*

Teeny Tiny Stevies: Brain Fart Tour coming to Wangaratta

ARIA Award–winning and ABC Kids favourites Teeny Tiny Stevies bring their joy filled Brain Fart Tour to the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Sunday, 19 April at 10.30am for a high energy morning of live music the whole family will love.

The sister duo, Byll and Beth Stephen, are known for their clever, heartfelt songs that speak to kids and parents alike, mixing laugh out loud moments with genuinely moving tunes played live by real musicians.

Designed to be “adult friendly kids music”, the show invites kids to dance, sing and join in, while adults enjoy the sharp humour and standout harmonies.

Running for 60 minutes with no interval, Brain Fart promises an uplifting, interactive concert experience that creates lasting family memories.

Tickets are $35, with babes in arms (12 months and under) free on a parent’s lap.

Bookings via wpacc.com.au.

*

Local feature film at Wangaratta Cinema Centre

Everything Grows In Eden directed by Jack Johnston, a local actor and writer, will be screened at Wangaratta Cinema Centre on 18 April, for a single screening with a Q&A to follow.

The film was shot across Wangaratta, Benalla, Samaria, Tatong, Swanpool and Boho South, and features local actors on screen with the soundtrack performed by local artists.

Everything Grows In Eden is a character-driven drama that pivots on identity, belonging and the tug-of-war between staying and leaving.

The story follows a young woman who promises to take her suicidal best friend to a mental health retreat but they are drawn to a rural commune where old wounds threaten to surface.

The soundtrack also features work by local artists, Ellen James and Felix Leunig, whose poetic songwriting and haunting voices which help pave the way for the message the film is trying to convey.

Tickets are available at https://www.wangcinema.com.au/home/.