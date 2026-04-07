Wangaratta Golf Club is encouraging the whole community, not just members, to celebrate its 120th anniversary on Friday.

Perfectly timed in the middle of the school holidays, the club's family fun day will kick off at 3.30pm, and promises an afternoon to suit all ages, packed with kid-friendly fun.

It will kick off with a junior putting competition at 3.30pm, followed by a special 120th milestone par three event from 4pm, and a nearest the pin competition.

There will also be discounts at the driving range, face-painting, and delicious food and drinks available, to commemorate the 10 April, 1906 opening of the golf club.

In addition, there are some great raffle prizes up for grabs, including two $60 Londrigan Finer Foods meat packs and Brown Brothers wines.

"You don't have to be a golfer to come along," club operations manager Tracey McKinnon said.

"We want to attract and celebrate with the whole community.

"We've all got to be pretty proud of the fact that the club is 120 years old and is growing stronger."