Family violence must be a priority in the 2026 Victorian Election

Safe and Equal, Victoria’s peak body for organisations specialising in family and gender-based violence, has launched its 2026 election platform, calling on all political parties and candidates to commit to sustained investment and urgent action ahead of the November election. The call comes as family violence continues to have a significant impact across North East Victoria. According to Crime Statistics Agency data to March 2026, Benalla recorded the highest family violence incident rate in the Ovens Murray region at 3003.3 per 100,000 people, more than double the Victorian average of 1426.7. Wangaratta recorded 735 family violence incidents, with a rate 70.8 per cent above the Victorian average, while Wodonga recorded 1097 incidents and a rate 69.9 per cent above the state average. Centre Against Violence (CAV) supported more than 1000 clients and their families over the last financial year, highlighting the ongoing demand for specialist family violence services across the region. Safe and Equal’s election platform outlines four priorities for the next Victorian Government: children and young people, safe housing and long-term recovery, justice and early intervention, and sustainable investment in the family and gender-based violence sector. Jaime Chubb, CEO of CAV, said the statistics represent real people in our communities living with fear, uncertainty and the lasting impacts of violence. “Behind every number is a person," Jaime said. "Someone trying to work out where they will sleep tonight. "A parent doing everything they can to keep their children safe. "A young person carrying the effects of trauma into the classroom. "A family trying to rebuild after their lives have been turned upside down. “These figures are confronting, but they only capture the incidents that have been reported to police. "Through our work, we know there are many more people experiencing family violence who never appear in the statistics. "Fear, shame, isolation, financial pressures and concerns about what might happen next can all prevent people from seeking help or reporting abuse. “In rural communities, those challenges can be even greater. "There may be limited housing options, fewer support services and little opportunity to remain anonymous. "For many people, leaving violence is not a single decision. "It is a complex journey that can involve finding a safe place to live, rebuilding financial security, supporting children through change and starting again from scratch. “Every day, we walk alongside people taking some of the hardest steps of their lives. "We see extraordinary strength and resilience, but we also see the barriers that continue to stand in the way of safety and recovery. “That's why ongoing investment in specialist family violence services, prevention and early intervention is so important. "When people can access the right support at the right time, lives can change.” Safe and Equal’s platform calls for increased investment in specialist services for children and young people, safe housing and long-term recovery, early intervention and prevention, and sustainable long-term funding for the specialist family violence sector. View Safe and Equal’s 2026 Election Platform at https://safeandequal.org.au/policy-and-advocacy/campaigns/state-election-platform-2026/.