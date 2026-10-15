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Family violence must be a priority in the 2026 Victorian Election

<p>COMMIT NOW: Jaime Chubb, CEO of CAV, said statistics represent real people in our communities living with fear, uncertainty and the lasting impacts of violence and called on all political parties to to commit to sustained investment and urgent action. </p>\\n
<p>COMMIT NOW: Jaime Chubb, CEO of CAV, said statistics represent real people in our communities living with fear, uncertainty and the lasting impacts of violence and called on all political parties to to commit to sustained investment and urgent action. </p>\\n

COMMIT NOW: Jaime Chubb, CEO of CAV, said statistics represent real people in our communities living with fear, uncertainty and the lasting impacts of violence and called on all political parties to to commit to sustained investment and urgent action.

CAV calls on all political parties to commit to sustained investment to prevent family violence
October 15, 2026 • 03:00

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