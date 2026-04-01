Victoria Police have issued a stern warning to domestic violence perpetrators ahead of the long weekend.

New Crime Statistics Agency data shows assaults and breaches of intervention orders remain the most common family violence offences during the Easter period, reinforcing the devastating reality that family violence does not pause for holidays.

Within the Wangaratta LGA, family violence incidents recorded a 14.8pc increase in the 2025 calendar year to sit well above the Victorian average rate of incidents.

There were 1,471 family violence incidents statewide between Good Friday and Easter Monday last year.

Easter Sunday alone recorded 368 incidents, including 171 breaches of orders and 90 assaults against victim survivors.

Victoria Police Family Violence and Safer Communities Commander Sharon McKinnon said behind these numbers were real people – and too often, children.

“Easter should be a time when children feel safe, supported and free from fear – not a time when harm escalates behind closed doors,” she said.

Children are frequently present in homes where family violence occurs. Even when they are not directly assaulted, exposure to violence, threats, coercion and fear can have lasting impacts on their safety, wellbeing and development.

Easter continues to rank as one of the most prevalent holidays for family violence after Christmas and New Year’s.

“Perpetrators should know there is nowhere to hide,” Commander McKinnon said.

“Police will be out in force this Easter, prioritising the safety of victim survivors and children and holding offenders to account.”

“Family violence causes deep and lasting harm – not only to those directly targeted, but to children who witness and live with its impacts.

“That harm is preventable, and it must stop.”

Crisis support is available 24 hours a day through Safe Steps on 1800 015 188.

If someone is in immediate danger, always call Triple Zero (000).

If you are concerned about your own behaviour or the behaviour of someone you know, the Men’s Referral Service (No to Violence) can help people who use violence to change their behaviour – call 1300 766 491.