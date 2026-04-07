Residents, community groups, and local businesses across the Rural City of Wangaratta can now access free online inclusion training through the SBS Inclusion Program, with a limited number of community licences available.

The licences are being offered through the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Grit and Resilience Program and are funded by the Victorian government’s Department of Health.

The program is a nationally recognised suite of self‑paced online courses designed to build understanding of diversity and inclusion.

Courses cover a range of topics, including gender equity, cultural diversity, First Nations awareness, LGBTIQ+ inclusion, disability inclusion, neurodiversity and generational diversity.

Content focuses on real‑world experiences and practical approaches that can be applied in everyday interactions.

The training uses short films, interviews, and practical scenarios to support respectful and inclusive workplaces and community settings.

The training is delivered entirely online and can be completed at any time, making it accessible for individuals, volunteers, community organisations and workplaces throughout the municipality.

Bek-Nash Webster, Grit and Resilience Program coordinator, said the program is bolstering more accessible inclusion training.

“This is about making nationally recognised inclusion training accessible to people across our community, whether they’re volunteers, small businesses, or community groups," Ms Webster said.

"The flexibility of the online format means people can engage with the content in a way that suits their time and circumstances.”

A limited number of free licences are available and will be allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

To request a licence or for further information, contact the Grit and Resilience Program at gritandresilience@wangaratta.vic.gov.au or phone 03 5722 0888.

More information about the Community Classroom and other free training opportunities is available at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Grit-Resilience/Community-Classroom