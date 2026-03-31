Free pads and tampons are now available at Wangaratta Library, helping ensure community members can access essential menstrual products when they need them.

A new vending machine has been installed at the Library as part of a Victorian government initiative to improve menstrual health equity, with free period products being rolled out to up to 700 public locations across the state, including libraries, hospitals, TAFEs, courts, and staffed train stations.

Access to period products plays an important role in supporting people’s health, wellbeing and ability to fully participate in education, work and daily life.

Providing free pads and tampons in public spaces helps remove barriers and supports dignity and inclusion across the community.

The vending machine is easy to use, with visitors selecting the product they need at the press of a button.

Braille plates and clear instructions have been included to support accessibility for all users.

Products are available during normal Wangaratta Library opening hours.

More information about the program and other vending machine locations can be found at www.freepadsandtampons.vic.gov.au.