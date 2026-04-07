A $10,000 donation from Harvey Norman Wangaratta is set to help keep Wangaratta High School students connected and engaged in their learning.

The business responded to an approach from the school's wellbeing coordinator, Louisa Bedendo, by supplying 20 new laptops.

WHS principal Dave Armstrong said the laptops would be both directed to individual use and made available for loan for students who needed them.

"It's one of the most generous donations we've had in a long time, and will be very impactful for our students," he said.

"Laptops are critical pieces of learning equipment, and these in particular are very simple to use and durable.

"It's wonderful to have this kind of support from a business in town."

Harvey Norman Wangaratta proprietor Jacob Schutte said the $10,000 donation to the high school was the largest he'd made during his 12 months running the business, and he was glad he could offer the assistance.

"When they reached out to me, I saw it as a great opportunity to help the school, especially as they have also been a strong supporter of me," he said.

"I am trying to do as much as possible with the community, as I want to make Wangaratta home.

"Anything for the kids - hopefully we can do some more with the school in the future."