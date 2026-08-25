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Glenrowan distillery celebrates strong start

<p>RECOGNITION: Creative Spirits owners Mike and Jodie Lebedevas said earning nine medals at the Melbourne Royal Australian International Spirits Awards was a significant milestone for the small independent business.</p>\\n
<p>RECOGNITION: Creative Spirits owners Mike and Jodie Lebedevas said earning nine medals at the Melbourne Royal Australian International Spirits Awards was a significant milestone for the small independent business.</p>\\n

RECOGNITION: Creative Spirits owners Mike and Jodie Lebedevas said earning nine medals at the Melbourne Royal Australian International Spirits Awards was a significant milestone for the small independent business.

Creative Spirits is celebrating early industry recognition after earning nine medals
Jordan Duursma
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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