Glenrowan distillery celebrates strong start

Glenrowan distillery Creative Spirits is celebrating early industry recognition after earning nine medals at the Melbourne Royal Australian International Spirits Awards, including gold for its Citrus Fruit Salad. Owners Mike and Jodie Lebedevas said the result was a significant milestone for the small independent business, which opened its Glenrowan cellar door earlier this year. Jodie said receiving industry recognition so early in the business’ journey was “both exciting and humbling”. The distillery’s strong start has also coincided with Glenrowan’s broader tourism momentum, after the town was recently awarded silver in Victoria’s Top Tiny Tourism Town Awards in its first year entering the competition. “It’s wonderful recognition for the many local businesses, tourism operators, volunteers and community members helping put Glenrowan on the map,” Jodie said. Creative Spirits has also received a steady run of five-star Google reviews from visitors. Mike said the feedback had been especially rewarding for the independent business. “For a small, independent distillery, positive feedback from visitors means the world to us,” he said. “It tells us people are enjoying not only our spirits, but the relaxed, friendly experience we’ve created. “We really have been punching above our weight.” Creative Spirits is open Friday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm.