Glenrowan has been awarded silver at the Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards in their Tiny Tourism Town category, after running as a finalist alongside Whitfield.

Presented by the Victorian Tourism Industry Council (VTIC), the awards recognise towns that deliver outstanding visitor experiences, with 22 finalist destinations competing across three categories.

Mayor Irene Grant said the recognition was also a reminder of the strength of tourism across the Rural City of Wangaratta.

"Tourism is such an important part of our local economy and identity. This award helps shine a light on the experiences people can enjoy right here in our region, from rich heritage and natural landscapes to food, wine, and genuine country hospitality," she said.

“We congratulate all finalists and thank the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, the judges, local supporters, and everyone who voted.

"This is a fantastic result for Glenrowan and a proud moment for the whole Wangaratta region.”

Victoria’s Top Tourism Town Gold winners were Echuca (Top Tourism Town Winner), Portarlington (Top Small Tourism Town Winner) and Portsea (Top Tiny Tourism Town Winner), taking home Victoria’s highest tourism honours for 2026.

Echuca was named Victoria’s Top Tourism Town (population over 5000), while Portarlington won the Top Small Tourism Town Award (population 1500–5000) and Portsea claimed the Top Tiny Tourism Town Award (population under 1500).

Silver awards were also presented to Bendigo and Port Fairy with bronze honours awarded to Ballarat, Camperdown and Port Campbell.

The winners were announced on Wednesday evening during the Victorian Tourism Conference at the Morwell Convention and Reception Centre in Gippsland.

The Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards are determined through a combination of public voting and independent judging, assessing each destination’s visitor appeal, tourism excellence and collaboration across the local community.

The three Victorian gold winners will now represent Victoria at the Australian Top Tourism Town Awards next month, where they will compete against the nation’s best destinations.