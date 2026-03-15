Northeast Health Wangaratta celebrated International Women's Day by recognising women across the organisation, such as Lou Merrett, who are challenging gender stereotypes and driving meaningful change to build strong, inclusive, more equitable workplaces.

Lou has 16 years experience in the security industry with six years at NHW, and represents the growing number of women stepping into roles traditionally dominated by men and reshaping perceptions about who belongs in these positions.

Since joining the health service in 2020 she has built a reputation for professionalism, empathy and calm leadership in high-pressure situations.

Security in a health setting requires far more than physical presence - it demands communication, patience and the ability to de-escalate challenging situations while

maintaining safety for patients, visitors and staff.

Lou said one of the most important skills in her role is kindness.

“Working in a hospital is different to other security environments...patients are often distressed, unwell or frightened," she said.

"Taking the time to talk with them, showing care and respect, can completely change the outcome of a situation.”

Throughout her career, Lou has faced challenges common in male-dominated industries.

“There have been times when people have questioned whether a woman should be in security, but over time, your skills and the way you handle situations speak for themselves,” she said.

Lou believes being a woman in the role can be a strength, particularly in healthcare.

“I’ve found I can often de-escalate situations by talking things through and connecting with patients...communication can be incredibly powerful," she said.

For women considering a career in security, her advice is simple.

“Do it...it’s such a rewarding job. I love what I do,” she said.

NHW executive director people and corporate operations, Kim Bennetts, said International Women’s Day was an important reminder of the role organisations play in supporting women across all areas of the workforce and addressing structural barriers that limit opportunity.

“It’s incredibly important that we actively support women in all roles across our services, including those that have traditionally been male dominated,” Ms Bennetts said.

“We are fortunate to have dedicated staff like Lou who not only keep our hospital safe but who also provide compassionate support to our patients every day.

"Her professionalism, skill and ability to connect with people reflects the values we strive for as a health service.”

NHW security coordinator Aaron Ashman said Lou has had a significant impact on the team and is an "incredibly valuable member".

"Her approach to de-escalation and communication has strengthened the way we work and how we respond to challenging situations,” Mr Ashman said.

“She brings a different perspective, and we have all learnt from her calm, respectful way of engaging with patients.

"Having that balance in the team has been hugely beneficial.”