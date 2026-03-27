Australians for Mental Health is urging Australian businesses to lead the charge in dismantling damaging workplace culture, after it was revealed a third of hiring managers would not consider employing people with a history of mental illness.

The Australian HR Institute surveyed hundreds of businesses, and found seven out of 10 were excluding candidates from certain groups, including those with a history of mental illness.

The survey found 32 per cent of employers would not consider hiring someone with a history of mental illness in 2026, up from 25 per cent in 2025.

A headspace Wangaratta spokesperson said they see young people every day who are navigating mental health challenges while also studying, working and contributing positively to their communities.

"Workplaces that are willing to recognise the value of lived experience, and create supportive environments, not only benefit those individuals but build stronger, more compassionate teams," they said.

Australians for Mental Health executive director Chris Gambian said almost one in two Australians will experience a mental health challenge in their lifetime, to say nothing of the untold millions who never get diagnosed because of stigma, shame or lack of access to services.

"It is nonsense for employers to cut off access to that talent pool," he said.

“We really need employers to start creating workplace cultures and environments that support good mental health for everyone and welcome people whose needs might occasionally need to be accommodated.

“It’s hard to have confidence that Australian businesses take mental health seriously, and are committed to reducing the stigma and supporting their staff if so many are openly admitting they restrict employment opportunities because of someone’s history with mental illness.

“Morning teas and earnest Linkedin posts are no substitute for action."

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data from 2024 showed 42.9 per cent of Australians aged 16-85 had experienced a mental health disorder in their lifetime.

“Australians will spend a third of their lives at work, and it is often the place where mental health issues can start or get exacerbated," Mr Gambian said.

"As workplace psychological injury claims go through the roof, we need governments to help overhaul workplace protections against mental harm.

"A good start would be mandatory mental health training for all managers.

“Workplaces that support people, including those with a history of mental illness, will not only benefit the business, but the health of our economy and society more broadly.

"We need mentally healthy workplaces to address the mental health crisis, and we need the federal and state governments to introduce policies that require businesses to up their game, including when it comes to hiring practices."