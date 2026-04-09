The Wang Night Shelter is calling for volunteers ahead of its winter season, as preparations get underway for its eighth year providing overnight support to people experiencing homelessness, loneliness and hardship in the local community.

The Wang Night Shelter will operate from 1 June to 31 August, with organisers aiming to open seven nights a week for the entire winter period.

Achieving that goal depends on community members stepping forward to volunteer.

A 'Shelter Information Night' will be held on Thursday, 16 April, from 7.30pm to 9pm at the Uniting Church Hall, 10 Rowan Street, offering people the chance to learn what volunteering involves and to hear stories from previous guests and volunteers.

Director of Zac's Place and project manager of the Wang Night Shelter, Di Duursma, said anyone over the age of 18 could volunteer, as long as they had a Working With Children Check and completed a two‑hour small‑group orientation.

“We’re looking for people with compassion and kindness, and a willingness to be part of a collective response to homelessness, loneliness and heartache,” she said.

“Without volunteers, there wouldn’t be a shelter.”

Di said the shelter recognised many people in the community were feeling the pressure of rising living costs and housing insecurity, but community support remained vital.

“The needs of the community with the high cost of living are a strain on everyone,” she said.

“Housing is a national crisis which requires multiple solutions.

"The shelter is one of them, and it sees community as a strength to support our most vulnerable.”

Volunteers ideally commit to one shift per week across the 13 weeks of winter, but flexibility is encouraged.

People can also team up with a friend, choose the same shift, and volunteer on alternate weeks.

Available shifts include cooking from 6pm to 8pm, an evening shift from 6pm to 10pm, and overnight shifts from 10pm to 7am.

Di said there were also many ways to help outside the shelter for those unable to commit to on‑site shifts, including baking biscuits, helping with laundry, setting up and packing up, fundraising, distributing flyers, assembling Rough Sleeper Bags, or donating to food accounts at local businesses, or by providing basics cards for volunteer cooks to use at supermarkets.

“The earlier people register, the easier it is to open by June 1,” she said.

“We’re asking the community if they can help us open seven nights a week for the whole of winter, and we’d love people to decide by May 1.”

Stories from previous guests and volunteers will be shared at the information night, highlighting the impact the shelter has had over the past eight years.

Zac’s Place, which supports the shelter, has recently been granted tax‑deductible status, and donors are encouraged to request a receipt if required.

For those wishing to help, donations of in-date food and toiletries are gratefully accepted, and financial contributions stay local.

Those who wish to financially support the cause can donate at Bendigo Bank to Zac's Place Inc, ref. Wang, BSB 633000, Acc.no.155600257 or The Wang Night Shelter has accounts that people can donate directly to at Everyday Gourmet and La Bella Rocca.

To get involved or for more information, contact Wang Night Shelter via email at wangnightshelter@gmail.com for follow them on Facebook.