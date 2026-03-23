A rock climber was flown to hospital following a five-hour rescue at Mount Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said a large emergency services response was called about 4pm after a 48-year-old woman sustained an injury from a fall at The Horn.

VICSES Bright unit controller Graham Gales said two climbing groups were at the peak of the national park, with the other climbers raising the alarm.

Along with Beechworth and Bright SES, Victoria Police Search and Rescue, Ambulance Victoria, Parks Victoria, Porepunkah, Bright and Mount Beauty CFA and Wangaratta FRV responded to the incident.

Mr Gales said the rescue operation took just over five hours.

“It was a very successful operation; all agencies worked together to extricate the climber from a difficult location,” he said.

"It was a standard response for our high-angle rescue team.”

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the woman was airlifted to The Royal Melbourne Hospital with non-life threatening upper body injuries in a serious condition.