Juniors step onto stage for Lions Club public speaking contest

Late last month, eight excited and nervous children came together for the Wangaratta Lions Club Junior Speaking Contest for 2026 at The Centre. It was a full house, with the room filled to capacity by parents, relatives, teachers and friends of the contestants. Grade 3/4 students had to speak about a place they would like to have a holiday at and explain why, while the grade 5/6 speakers had to speak about a person they would invite for dinner, who it would be and what would they serve them. All children spoke well and had conducted extensive research to deliver their speeches. Grade 3/4 students had to speak for three minutes while the older students had to talk for four minutes. In addition the grade 5/6 students had to prepare a one minute speech on a topic revealed on the night with only 10 minutes to prepare; a very daunting task for anyone. We were supported by very capable timekeeper Paul Tucker. The judges David Ashfield, Philippa Whitford and Merv Huggins had the very difficult task of selecting a winner from each section to progress to the next level. The winning students progressed to the next level, which was a Regional Final held at Benalla on Sunday 16 August. Thanks to Wangaratta Lions Club members, a delicious supper was served allowing the judges time to make their decisions. Well done also to all the representing schools including Appin Park Primary School, St Bernard's Primary School, Wangaratta Primary School and Wangaratta West Primary School. The awards were presented by Jo Howell, Wangaratta Lions Club president.