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Juniors step onto stage for Lions Club public speaking contest

<p>SKILLED SPEAKERS: Wangaratta Lions Club president Jo Howell (far left) and Judy Byrne MC (far right) joined by the 2026 junior speaking contest winners (from left) Cathedral College student Hypatia Fidge (grade 5/6 section) and Wangaratta West Primary School student Patrick Hogan (grade 3/4 section). </p>\\n
<p>SKILLED SPEAKERS: Wangaratta Lions Club president Jo Howell (far left) and Judy Byrne MC (far right) joined by the 2026 junior speaking contest winners (from left) Cathedral College student Hypatia Fidge (grade 5/6 section) and Wangaratta West Primary School student Patrick Hogan (grade 3/4 section). </p>\\n

SKILLED SPEAKERS: Wangaratta Lions Club president Jo Howell (far left) and Judy Byrne MC (far right) joined by the 2026 junior speaking contest winners (from left) Cathedral College student Hypatia Fidge (grade 5/6 section) and Wangaratta West Primary School student Patrick Hogan (grade 3/4 section).

With plenty of public speaking talent on show, it was a tough decision for the judges
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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