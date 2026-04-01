At the turn of the last century, Toyota, with the full electric auto era fast approaching, made a commitment to go with hybrid petrol/electric vehicles, rather than full electric product.

The result was the Prius.

The second modern hybrid vehicle to be sold in Australia, following on from the original Honda Insight released six months previously.

While the Insight fell by the wayside, the ubiquitous Prius went on to conquer the world.

Since then, the hybrid technology has been taken up by mainstream Toyotas such as the Camry, Corolla RAV4 and Kluger.

It was inevitable that Lexus, Toyota’s premium arm felt the pull of the company’s sustainable energy star turn too.

For example, the new medium SUV NX range has been expanded to include a turbocharged petrol engine, an all-new hybrid electric system, plus flagship plug-in hybrid.

The NX 350h Luxury hybrid all-wheel drive comes in at $70,400, $5000 above the entry-level 2WD, while the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid AWD electric vehicle tops out the range at $89,900.

On test was the former with Enhancement Pack consisting of Moonroof, power tailgate with kick sensor and wireless smartphone charging.

Every Lexus NX buyer enjoys the Lexus Warranty Experience featuring a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and - for NX 350h and NX 450h+ - a leading 10-year, unlimited kilometre battery warranty.

This takes in the leading Encore owner benefits program, incorporating events with brand ambassadors, special offers with hotel partnerships, and a five-cents-per-litre Ampol/Caltex fuel discount offer on premium unleaded - among other benefits.

Capped price servicing is offered on all Lexus NX grades, with intervals of 12 months/15,000km, for up to three years or 45,000km, whichever comes first.

Each service costs owners $495.

STYLING

Critics of the yawning hallmark spindle grille will be pleased as it plays a more integral role in the new NX.

It is now more upright, accentuating the elongated bonnet and improving airflow into the engine compartment.

Flowing smoothly from the grille, signature L-shaped daytime running lights frame the stylish new headlamp design, which aligns with the bonnet's character lines to further emphasise the spindle shape.

The rear view is distinguished by muscular rear fenders and new L-shaped LED light clusters with signature blade lighting in a bar that spans the width of the vehicle, a feature first seen on the UX compact luxury SUV.

On the tailgate, the Lexus emblem has been replaced with the L-E-X-U-S name, creating a more modern and simpler look that strengthens the car's identity.

INTERIOR

The all-new NX ushers in a new direction for Lexus interior design with the debut of the Tazuna cockpit concept.

Inspired by the connection between a horse and rider through the reins, it further develops the human-centred philosophy of Lexus that allows the driver to concentrate on the road ahead.

Front seats are heated, as well as having eight-way power adjustment, with two-way lumber support for the driver.

Debuting in a Lexus are safe exit (e-latch) handles that can detect cyclists or vehicles passing close to the NX, keeping the door closed to avoid an accident.

A new centre-console box features two-way opening, allowing easy access for the driver and front passenger, and larger twin cupholders.

An innovative new sliding storage tray - with built-in wireless charger in 350h AWD with Enhancement Pack - can stow a phone above a storage box underneath.

INFOTAINMENT

The Tazuna cockpit concept, with 9.8-inch touchscreen, is new to NX, as is an eight-inch driver instrument display.

Talking of a debut, ‘Hey, Lexus!’ voice recognition is given an initial NX airing.

DAB+ digital radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto find use for ten speakers scattered around the cabin.

Lexus Connect is on hand in an SOS with a call, automatic collision notification and stolen vehicle tracking.

Expanded in the NX is Lexus Multimedia Connect, which uses in-built data to provide satellite navigation.

Charging or connectivity solutions are available including USB Type-A and C ports, and a 12V socket in the centre console, while rear occupants are treated to a pair of USB-C ports and a 12V socket.

A 17-speaker sound system, employing Mark Levinson Quantum Logic Surround technology that provides superb clarity, is standard on the Sports Luxury grade and optional on NX 350 and NX 350h AWD F Sport as part of the Enhancement Pack 2.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The NX 350h Luxury comes in two- or four-wheel drive powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a new Lexus hybrid system, putting out a combined 179kW, and 391Nm, making it the marque’s most powerful hybrid yet.

An electronic CVT delivers this to all four wheels.

SAFETY

New across the NX range include intersection turn and emergency steering assist, plus a pre-collision system with pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, parking support brake with obstacle and vehicle detection, blind spot monitor, active cruise control, lane trace assist and road sign assist.

Ten airbags take care of passive safety.

DRIVING

Silence is golden, so they say.

Following a rash of EVs with driver warnings and alerts via various beeps and buzzes, as well as human voice interruptions, the NX 350h Luxury is quiet and unobtrusive.

Absent are the screen messages such as digital messages ‘Take a break’, ‘keep two hands on the wheel’, or the most insulting ‘the leading vehicle has moved off’.

Oh, really?

Driver assist systems should be left to parking manoeuvres with audible distance alerts and reversing camera, while I have no gripe with a blind spot monitor.

Driving functions on the NX including the ignition button, drive mode select button/rotary dial and shift lever are neatly arranged immediately on the dashboard nearest to the steering wheel.

Lexus designers also have cut the number of switches from 78 to just 45.

Driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport - can be selected to suit driver’s frame of mind and fuel consumption is put by the maker at five litres per 100 kilometres in the combined urban/highway cycle.

Zero to 100km comes up in a not-so-shabby 7.7 seconds.

With EV mode selected, the NX Luxury AWD is good for about 80-plus kilometres on its own.

SUMMARY

A choice line-up, Lexus is wasting little time in electrifying its medium-size SUV to the benefit of potential buyers.

RATINGS

Looks: 7

Performance: 7

Safety: 8

Thirst: 8

Practicality: 7

Comfort: 6

Tech: 7

Value: 6

AT A GLANCE

MODEL LINE-UP

Lexus NX350h Luxury 2WD $65,800

Lexus NX 350h Luxury AWD $70,400

Lexus 350h Luxury with Enhancement Pack AWD $73,400

Lexus NX 350h Sports Luxury 2WD $73,100

Lexus NX 350h Sports Luxury AWD $77,900

Lexus NX 350h with Enhancement Pack 1 AWD $80,900

Lexus NX 350h Sports Luxury with Enhancement Pack 2 AWD $83,900

Lexus NX 350h F Sport 2WD $73,100

Lexus NX 350h F Sport AWD $77,900

Lexus NX 350h F Sport with Enhancement Pack 1 AWD $80,900

Lexus NX 350h F Sport with Enhancement Pack 2 SWD $83,900

Note: this price does not include government of dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Lexus dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Lexus NX350h Luxury 2.5-litre, 4-cyl petrol, CVT, AWD, SUV)

STANDARD WARRANTY

Five years / unlimited kilometres (vehicle)

Ten years / unlimited kilometres (HEV battery)