Some 31 cyclists will make their way through Wangaratta on Wednesday, 15 April during a seven-day, 1000km ride from Canberra to the Melbourne driving vital funds for childhood cancer research.

When Aaron Hester's daughter passed away from a rare form of liver cancer in 2014, he wanted to keep her memory alive.

He founded the 'Live for Lily' foundation, with a mission to help find a cure for childhood cancer so no family has to endure what they did.

This year, the annual endurance bike ride 'Ride for Lily' will follow a new course from Canberra to Melbourne, with each rider responsible for fundraising at least $5000.

They aim to raise $300,000 in the ride to fund research at the Children’s Cancer Institute and the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute.

Run entirely by volunteers, Live for Lily has raised over $2.5 million for childhood cancer research, funding programs at the Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI) and the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and two full-time scientists.

Live for Lily is also funding two tissue culture suites at the new Minderoo Children’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Sydney, the first dedicated comprehensive cancer centre for children in Australia.

Ride for Lily cyclists will arrive in Wangaratta at 10.30am for their second break on Wednesday, then travelling through another six destinations before reaching the Melbourne Cricket Grounds on 17 April.

To make a donation to support the foundation's mission, visit liveforlily.org.au