Make a difference this Legacy Week

Purchasing a badge, pen or even a uniformed teddy bear this Legacy Week can help make a real difference in the lives of veterans' families. This year's Legacy Week appeal runs from Sunday 30 August to Saturday 5 September, offering Australians a chance to show their support for the widows and children whose loved ones have served the nation. The Legacy badge is a special emblem of support for veterans' families, symbolising the Australian values of mateship, compassion and fairness. It's part of a commitment made by Legacy in 1923 to help veterans' families carry on with their lives after the loss or injury of their loved ones through military service. It was a simple promise made more than 100 years ago that Legacy keeps today, providing the same stability, guidance and assistance that a partner would normally provide to his or her family - ensuring that children are educated, dependents cared for, and that no widow or partner ever feels alone. Today, Legacy supports 30,000 partners and children of veterans who gave their lives or health serving Australia, through programs including relieving financial hardship, social connection services, and providing developmental opportunities. In Wangaratta, Legacy merchandise will be sold at St Bernard's, St Patrick's and Our Lady's primary schools, and at Wangaratta Bunnings on Sunday 30 August, Thursday 3 September and Friday 4 September. Merchandise will also be available for sale at Myrtleford supermarkets all day on 3, 4 and 5 September, and at the Bright RSL on Sunday 30 August from 10am to 1pm, Friday 4 September from 12 noon to 3pm, and Saturday 5 September from 10am to 12 noon.