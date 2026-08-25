Social media
Home page>News>Make a difference this L...
News

Make a difference this Legacy Week

<p>LENDING SUPPORT: St Bernard\\'s Primary School students Maddie Everitt and Luella Avery with the items which will be on sale at Wangaratta\\'s Catholic primary schools for Legacy Week. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>LENDING SUPPORT: St Bernard\\'s Primary School students Maddie Everitt and Luella Avery with the items which will be on sale at Wangaratta\\'s Catholic primary schools for Legacy Week. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

LENDING SUPPORT: St Bernard's Primary School students Maddie Everitt and Luella Avery with the items which will be on sale at Wangaratta's Catholic primary schools for Legacy Week. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Badges and bears soon available for sale to support Legacy's efforts.
Simone Kerwin
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Sport

Mountain Men, Hawks advance in O&K senior finals

Mountain Men, Hawks advance in O&K senior finals
Mountain Men, Hawks advance in O&K senior finals
Sport

Magpies secure minor premiership

Magpies secure minor premiership
Magpies secure minor premiership
News

Two wineries best in business with fortified and sweet

Two wineries best in business with fortified and sweet
Two wineries best in business with fortified and sweet
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026