Easing pressures around the rising cost of living, and food insecurity, is the focus of a federal government-funded healthy eating initiative based at Burke Street's Open Door Neighbourhood House.

Garden to Plate in Yarrunga has grown from a project conducted at Open Door last year, which aimed to provide social connections through free fresh food workshops.

These were held in addition to the neighbourhood house's existing cooking programs, offering participants the chance to learn about food preparation, develop cooking skills, increase their food literacy and enhance social interaction.

The workshops, funded through partnerships with Gateway Health and The Mental Health and Wellbeing Local, were conducted at full capacity due to strong community interest.

Hoping to expand the project, Open Door applied for additional funding, and received $15,000 through the Strong and Resilient Communities Grant, funded by the Department of Social Services and administered through the Australian Neighbourhood Houses and Centres Association.

Also supported by crucial seed funding from Gateway Health, the Garden to Plate in Yarrunga project is now combining hands-on horticulture with affordable healthy cooking workshops.

"Open Door Neighbourhood House recognises that local families are facing particularly unique challenges right now amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures," Open Door Neighbourhood House executive officer Loretta Waters said.

"Project funds have allowed us to build raised garden beds and pilot free or low-cost community cooking workshops focused on simple, healthy and seasonal meals.

"Once our gardens are fully producing, we will expand the program to include hands-on growing and harvesting elements.

"Because addressing food insecurity is a core passion at Open Door, and people are finding it increasingly difficult to afford community activities, we are deeply committed to keeping classes accessible for all, and are actively seeking ongoing sponsorship to keep these vital programs thriving."

As well as boosting their knowledge and skills around healthy eating, program participants have the chance to build important social connections through the workshops.

If any community members or local organisations would like to assist Open Door in expanding its Garden to Plate in Yarrunga program, they are encouraged to email coordinator@opendoornh.org.au