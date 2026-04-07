A man has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Benalla last month.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said emergency services responded after a Holden wagon reversed and struck a 91-year-old Benalla man on Church Street on 25 March about 9.45am.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where he later died.

The driver, a 46-year-old Benalla woman, stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au