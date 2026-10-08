Man to face court over alleged Wangaratta home burglary

A Wangaratta man has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary and various family violence-related offending after an alleged incident at a Wangaratta home this week. A Victoria Police spokesperson said on Wednesday 7 October about 8:15pm the accused is alleged to have broken into a Higgins Street home and made threats to kill the occupants before fleeing the scene. He’s alleged to have initially attempted to force entry through the front door before gaining access via a window. Police were called and searched the area, but the accused was not found. The following day, Wangaratta Family Violence Investigation Unit detectives located a 48-year-old Wangaratta man as part of their investigation and later charged him with aggravated burglary. He was arrested about 11am when police found him hiding at a neighbouring property and remanded in custody at the Wangaratta police station overnight. He was scheduled to face Myrtleford Magistrates’ Court on Friday for a filing hearing.