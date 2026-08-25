Marking Science Week at Wangaratta Tech School

Science Week was celebrated at Wangaratta Tech School on Tuesday with a Science Slam involving three schools from the region. Forty-six students from Wangaratta High School, Beechworth Secondary College and Sacred Heart College Yarrawonga spent the day at the new Cusack Street campus, enjoying a series of challenges grounded in tech. From robotics and cybersecurity escape rooms, to an x-ray game, and an activity centred on pathology, the students enjoyed rotating through the eight different stations, and experiencing the facilities of the tech school, which opened the doors to its first students just last week. The state government-funded $9.9 million school, located at the Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE Wangaratta campus, is an educational resource now available to 9000 students from 23 partner secondary schools, including Wangaratta High School, Galen Catholic College, Cathedral College, Wangaratta District Specialist School and Borinya Wangaratta Community Partnership. Students are also drawn from Myrtleford, Bright, Mount Beauty, Benalla, Rutherglen, Beechworth and Wodonga, with free transport provided to and from the school for those attending. Equipped with technology such as 3D printers and scanners, laser cutters, robotics and drones, the school offers immersive free programs that will enable students to extend their abilities to solve real-world problems using new technologies and STEM skills, and to apply their learning in their own school classrooms. It also aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM study and career pathways, including those that align with local businesses and industry, such as health, agriculture, clean energy, sustainability and artificial intelligence.