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Marking Science Week at Wangaratta Tech School

<p>PUZZLING IT OUT: Wangaratta Tech School head of programs Lia Mitchell watches Beechworth Secondary College\\'s Naisen James Hillier and Wangaratta High School\\'s Inanay Gilson work on one of the Science Slam activities, a cybersecurity escape room. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>PUZZLING IT OUT: Wangaratta Tech School head of programs Lia Mitchell watches Beechworth Secondary College\\'s Naisen James Hillier and Wangaratta High School\\'s Inanay Gilson work on one of the Science Slam activities, a cybersecurity escape room. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

PUZZLING IT OUT: Wangaratta Tech School head of programs Lia Mitchell watches Beechworth Secondary College's Naisen James Hillier and Wangaratta High School's Inanay Gilson work on one of the Science Slam activities, a cybersecurity escape room. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Students enjoy Science Slam as part of Science Week celebrations.
Simone Kerwin
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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