Take a historical walk through Wangaratta's Merriwa Park on Easter Saturday.

The walk will lead people down into Merriwa Park to discover how the park came into being and listen to some of the stories surrounding the town's first swimming pool, the Merriwa pool.

Meet at the Marmungun Rock, Apex Park at 10am and the walk is expected to take about 1.5 hours.

Wangaratta Historical Society has been conducting historical tours of the Wangaratta CBD since January.

Past walks have focused on some of the city's famous buildings, churches and hospitals.

The society is keen to speak to locals who have stories to tell about Wangaratta's CBD and their connections to it - call Claire on 0493 184 064 if you can assist with this.

Two people, who have already supported the society with their stories are Jack McGauran and George Lee, both long time residents with some amazing tales to tell.

Future walks and talks are being conducted on the first Saturday of each month for the rest of the year.

Bookings need to be made on the Wangaratta Historical Society website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/whs/events/328710.

Donations are accepted for the walk which is run by society volunteers.