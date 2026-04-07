Dolcie Pamela Flanagan was born at Northeast Health Wangaratta on Thursday, 26 March at 7.27am and weighed 3kg (6lb 9.8oz).

She is a little sister for Chessie, and is the daughter of Millie and Dylan Flanagan of Yarrawonga.

Shivanshi Subedi was born at Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday, 31 March at 2.15am and weighed 3.2kg (7lb 0.88oz).

She is the daughter of Bidushi Kuikel and Suraj Subedi of Yarrawonga.

Otto Lucas O'Sullivan was born at Northeast Health Wangaratta on Tuesday, 31 March at 3.29pm and weighed 4.65kg (10lb 4oz).

He is a little brother for Vera and Lucy, and is the son of Shea and Jerusha O'Sullivan of Corowa.

The Wangaratta Chronicle will be in attendance at the midwifery ward on Wednesdays and Fridays at 9.30am to take photos of newborns with their parents, grandparents and/or siblings.

Consent forms are available from Northeast Health Wangaratta and from Wangaratta Chronicle staff on the day.

If you would like a photo but are not at the ward at the time of visiting, you can come into the Wangaratta Chronicle office at 37 Rowan Street during office hours to organise it.

Photographs are available to purchase from the Wangaratta Chronicle office.