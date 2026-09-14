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New powers in effect targeting illegal tobacco retailers

<p>SMOKING OUT: New state government enforced laws have come into effect, giving Victoria Police and and tobacco inspectors immediate shutdown powers for business caught selling illicit tobacco.</p>\\n
<p>SMOKING OUT: New state government enforced laws have come into effect, giving Victoria Police and and tobacco inspectors immediate shutdown powers for business caught selling illicit tobacco.</p>\\n

SMOKING OUT: New state government enforced laws have come into effect, giving Victoria Police and and tobacco inspectors immediate shutdown powers for business caught selling illicit tobacco.

Businesses caught selling illegal tobacco will issue closure notices and listed in public eye.
Bailey Zimmermann
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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