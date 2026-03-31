The next free pop-up op-shop organised by Wangaratta's Seventh-day Adventist Church will be held on Sunday, 12 April from 10am.

Five similar events were staged at the Phillipson street church last year, aiming to assist locals grappling with cost-of-living issues.

With recent fuel price surges compounding those pressures, organiser Jan Mitchell said there was even more need for the free op-shop as the district prepared for the colder months.

"It will again be a real community day when Wangaratta comes out in force to help people in need, from those in fire-affected communities to others doing it tough," she said.

"We've secured a good supply of warm ski jackets and coats ready for winter, and there is lots to choose from.

"There is lots of generosity still being shown, and because of the fuel crisis and ongoing cost-of-living issues, we have a meeting this week to see what else we can do around the community, such as building people's cooking skills to help save them money."

The 12 April free pop-up op shop will offer a range of items at no cost, as well as a morning tea which will extend into the afternoon.

"It's open to anyone in the community to come along and pick up what they might need to get through to the next season," Jan said.