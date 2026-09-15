North East Victoria short-changed on infrastructure funding

New analysis showing North East Victoria only received about half of what other comparable regional centres received for major state infrastructure investment over the past decade has sparked calls for greater transparency and a stronger pipeline of investment-ready projects. A report, commissioned by Business Wodonga, examined Victorian government infrastructure projects completed or committed between 2016-17 and 2025-26 and compared investment in the combined electorates of Benambra and Ovens Valley with Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Geelong. The analysis found the North East received approximately $512.3 million in major state infrastructure funding, equivalent to $3937 per resident, compared with a population-weighted average of about $7500 per resident across the selected comparator regions. According to the report, the region would have received about $975.9 million if funded at the same rate, leaving a gap of at least $463.6 million. Business Wodonga chief executive officer Graham Jenkin said the findings should prompt a constructive conversation about regional equity rather than political point-scoring. "This is not a cynical political exercise, and it is not an argument that infrastructure should be allocated by population alone," he said. "It is a transparent snapshot intended to encourage a serious discussion about equity within regional Victoria." Mr Jenkin said the comparison was not intended to diminish investment in other regional communities. "The question is not why Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton or Geelong received investment," he said. “Those communities need and deserve strong infrastructure. “The question is whether the North East has been supported to build and secure a comparable pipeline." Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said the figures speak for themselves. “The North East has received just $512.3 million in major state infrastructure investment over the past decade, or $3937 per resident; around 48 per cent below the selected regional benchmark,” he said. “Regional Victorians make up 25 per cent of the state’s population, yet receive just 12 per cent of infrastructure funding. “The Nationals will change this, guaranteeing at least 25 per cent of all new government infrastructure spending goes to regional Victoria.” Independent Ovens Valley candidate Steve Manning said the report raised serious questions about whether the region had received its fair share of government investment. "One of the most telling comparisons is Ballarat," he said. "The combined population of Benambra and Ovens Valley was almost identical to Ballarat's, yet Ballarat received more than $650 million more in identified infrastructure. "Shepparton had significantly fewer people than the combined North East, yet still received more infrastructure investment." Mr Manning said the discussion should not be about taking funding away from other regional cities, but one region doesn't deserves investment more than another. "Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Geelong deserve strong infrastructure too, but so do we," he said. "Whatever the reasons behind it, the outcome is clear: the North East has fallen behind comparable regional centres, and after 10 years, we deserve answers and a serious plan to address it." The report included major Victorian government projects completed, operational or firmly committed during the decade. It counted the full Victorian contribution to major health projects such as the $225 million Albury-Wodonga Regional Hospital commitment, the $22.9 million Northeast Health Wangaratta redevelopment and Victoria's contribution to upgrades at Albury Hospital. The analysis noted that even after fully counting the state's $225 million commitment to the Albury-Wodonga hospital project, the North East remained about 48 per cent below the selected regional benchmark. Comparisons showed Ballarat received approximately $1.17 billion in identified infrastructure investment, Bendigo $1.12 billion, Shepparton at least $717.6 million and Geelong at least $1.81 billion. The report acknowledged that differences in funding may reflect factors such as project readiness, business case development, planning capacity and government priorities rather than political considerations alone. Mr Manning said that if a shortage of investment-ready projects had contributed to the disparity, addressing that issue should become a priority. "If part of the reason we're falling behind is that projects haven't been sufficiently developed to compete for funding, then we need to address that," he said. "We shouldn't lose funding opportunities because a good local project is still waiting for a business case or hasn't been developed far enough to compete." Mr Manning said the region needed a coordinated and publicly understood infrastructure pipeline developed in partnership with councils, health services, businesses and community organisations. Asked about future infrastructure priorities, Mr Manning highlighted health services, roads and long-term planning. "Wangaratta plays a critical role as a health and service centre for the wider region," he said. "We need to make sure our infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of the communities it serves." Mr Manning also raised concerns about road conditions across the electorate, saying safe and reliable transport links were critical for residents, businesses, agriculture, tourism and emergency services. "We also need to stop being so reactive and have a serious discussion about our long-term infrastructure plan," Mr Manning said. Business Wodonga is calling on the Victorian government to publish a transparent breakdown of regional capital investment, explain the causes of the funding disparity, support the development of business cases for future projects and establish a long-term infrastructure plan for the wider North East. Mr Jenkin said the focus should now be on understanding why the gap exists and ensuring the region is better positioned to compete for future investment. "The government should explain the disparity and, if project readiness has been a constraint, work with councils, agencies and regional institutions to build the pipeline needed to close it," he said. The state government was contacted for comment but hadn't been received by the time of printing. Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes' response will feature in the Friday edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle.