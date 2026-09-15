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North East Victoria short-changed on infrastructure funding

<p>SOD TURNING: Attorney General and Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes (centre) turning the first sod of the $22.9m hospital redevelopment, pictured with (from left ) Northeast Health Wangaratta board chair Jonathan Green, interim CEO Fiona Shanks, building cadet Emmeline Rocks and Zauner Construction owner Garry Zauner. It was the major infrastructure project seen in the past decade funded by the state government.</p>\\n
<p>SOD TURNING: Attorney General and Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes (centre) turning the first sod of the $22.9m hospital redevelopment, pictured with (from left ) Northeast Health Wangaratta board chair Jonathan Green, interim CEO Fiona Shanks, building cadet Emmeline Rocks and Zauner Construction owner Garry Zauner. It was the major infrastructure project seen in the past decade funded by the state government.</p>\\n

SOD TURNING: Attorney General and Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes (centre) turning the first sod of the $22.9m hospital redevelopment, pictured with (from left ) Northeast Health Wangaratta board chair Jonathan Green, interim CEO Fiona Shanks, building cadet Emmeline Rocks and Zauner Construction owner Garry Zauner. It was the major infrastructure project seen in the past decade funded by the state government.

Analysis finds North East received 48 per cent less funding than regional counterparts
Jordan Duursma
September 15, 2026 • 06:00

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