Local optometrist Rob Holloway has warned of an ongoing episode of eye infections associated with NT footballers with case numbers now over 100.

The players contracted an infection similar to viral conjunctivitis, but it is not contagious.

Mr Holloway alerted local media about the infection as there is a cohort of Victorian footballers who spend the summers playing in Darwin with many having just returned home.

One of these players had presented with the infection at Holloway Vision in Wangaratta over the weekend and he had played at all of the grounds in question.

Currently the NT Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a warning regarding this and requests to be notified of any cases.

The causative agent is thought to be keratoconjunctivitis.

Keratoconjunctivitis is an eye infection that can cause unilateral redness, itch, photosensitivity, blurred vision, or pain/foreign body sensation.

The NT CDC issued an alert saying there has been no evidence of secondary transmission of infection among cases.

The alert said risk factors include exposure to muddy and wet fields, including TIO stadiums 1 and 2, DXC Arena (Marrara Cricket Ground 1 and Marrara Cricket Ground 2), and Gardens Oval (The Gardens) across 2026.

Laboratory testing has identified Vittaforma corneaea, a microsporidia species.

This is further supported by clinical findings which are consistent with microspiridial keratoconjunctivitis.

Investigations are ongoing to better understand the source, extent and risk factors associated with this outbreak.

AFL NT players with keratoconjunctivitis who have played football in Darwin since 1 January 2026 should present to a local optometrist/general practitioner

For urgent concerns, health professionals may contact the on-call ophthalmology registrar via Royal Darwin Hospital switchboard on 8922 8888.