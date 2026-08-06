Wangaratta and district residents will again have the chance to access free, independent advice and support when representatives from three key ombudsman services return to Pangerang Community Hub on Wednesday 12 August.

Following a successful community visit earlier this year, the Victorian Ombudsman, Energy and Water Ombudsman Victoria (EWOV) and the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) will be available at the Ovens Street neighbourhood house from 12 noon to 3pm to assist community members with concerns, complaints and questions about a range of essential services.

These ombudsman services play an important role in helping people resolve disputes and navigate issues with government, utility and telecommunications providers.

The Victorian Ombudsman handles complaints about state government departments, agencies and local councils, helping to ensure public services are delivered fairly and transparently.

The Energy and Water Ombudsman Victoria assists customers who are experiencing problems with electricity, gas or water providers, including billing disputes, payment difficulties, service disruptions or disconnections.

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman provides free assistance to people experiencing issues with phone or internet services, including billing concerns, connection delays, poor service or unresolved complaints with providers.

Representatives from all three organisations will be available to answer questions, explain people's rights, provide information about complaint processes, and help residents identify pathways to resolve ongoing issues.

The event is open to anyone in the community who may need assistance with government-related concerns or complaints; energy or water billing disputes; phone or internet service issues; or understanding their rights and available support options.

The session is free, confidential and open to everyone, with no appointment required.

Before the public drop-in session, local community services will join together in a community service provider roundtable and networking session.

This roundtable will bring together representatives from a range of organisations, including neighbourhood houses, community health services, financial counsellors, emergency relief providers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander services, housing support agencies, family support services, and local government representatives.

The session will focus on discussing the needs and challenges facing rural and regional communities, while strengthening partnerships between local services and ombudsman organisations.

For further information, contact Pangerang Community Hub on 5721 3813 or email coordinator@pangerang.org.au

Tea and coffee will be provided throughout the day.