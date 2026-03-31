The death of the fugitive accused of brutally shooting and killing two police officers and wounding a third who were simply carrying out their duties will bring some closure for those traumatised by the event.

But for the friends, associates and loved ones of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart-Hottart, including the police officer wounded at the scene of the crime, the scars of such a tragedy may never heal.

The shootings in Porepunkah back in August last year shocked the town and surrounding communities, a location more readily identified as a high country paradise and happy and carefree holiday destination rather than the scene of such a tragedy.

For Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush and the hundreds of police officers who have relentlessly pursued the alleged killer since he fled the scene of the shootings, that phase of the investigation has ended.

The ongoing investigation to track down those who may have assisted the accused double murderer will and must continue - the public and those who aided the fugitive can count on that.

It has taken months through the usually high tourist season for the visitors to return due to the events of last August and with apparent full bookings leading into Easter, the economic recovery is well on its way.

The emotional recovery will undoubtedly take longer.

There are lessons to be learned from this tragedy, not the least being we must acknowledge always the courage and dedication of local police who everyday don their uniforms for the benefit of us all, not knowing what dangers lurk behind that closed door.