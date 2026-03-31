Easter is a valued time for communities to slow down, reconnect and support local businesses, with families gathering to share meals, traditions and quality time together.

Easter is about those simple moments, spending time with loved ones, supporting our local traders and appreciating the strong sense of community we have right across the Ovens Valley.

However, the increased traffic over the long weekend brings heightened risks, particularly on regional roads that can often be more dangerous and less forgiving due to potholes and poor conditions.

Our regional roads demand respect.

Whether you’re a local or visiting the area, it’s critical to drive to the road and weather conditions, take regular breaks and allow extra time for your journey.

No celebration is worth putting lives at risk.

Arriving safely should always be the priority.

Look out for one another and ensure everyone in the community feels included during the holiday period.

I wish all residents a safe, enjoyable and restful Easter.

Tim McCurdy, Ovens Valley MP

Not just a date on the calendar

As Easter approaches, we are reminded of an eternally important message that has echoed across centuries and continues to speak powerfully into our lives today.

A message of hope, freedom and unconditional love.

For us at The Salvation Army, Easter is not simply a date on a calendar, it is an invitation.

It is an invitation to discover or rediscover the profound truth at the heart of the Easter story: that every person is of worth, cherished and deeply loved.

The life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ represents the ultimate gift of freedom.

Freedom from fear, from shame, and from the burdens that weigh us down.

In a world that feels increasingly uncertain, where many Australians are facing financial pressures, social isolation and anxiety about the future, this message matters more than ever.

Too often, people hesitate to seek help or connection because they believe someone else might need it more.

We want to encourage you to reach out and connect with us.

We want you to know you matter, your struggles are real and you are not alone.

This Easter, we invite you to join us at one of our 400 locations across the nation.

Whether you are in a city, a regional town, or a remote community, there is a place for you.

This Easter is not about having everything figured out, it's about coming together, sharing in hope, and encountering a message that has the power to renew, restore and give you freedom.

Please know our doors are always open.

Our mission is to be the hands and feet of Jesus in action, doing all we can to give support, compassion, and connection to anyone who needs it.

Whether it is through one of our local community programs, sharing a cuppa and listening ear, or simply connecting with us in a safe space, we are here to walk alongside you.

The freedom Jesus came to bring is not reserved for a select few.

It is for all who seek it. And in that freedom, there is the hope for new beginnings, renewed strength and joy for the future.

So, this Easter, we extend an invitation to you.

Come as you are and join us in celebrating a message that has transformed lives for generations and continues to bring light into even the darkest places.

Commissioner Miriam Gluyas, The Salvation Army