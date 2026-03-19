The Wangaratta Chronicle Marathon and Fun Run has solidified itself as one of the marquee community events on our calendar and the 15th edition of the event this weekend is set to prove the community feel is only getting bigger.

While the grueling marathon serves as the athletic pinnacle of the day, the true magic of the event lies in its inclusivity and community collaboration.

From the first light of dawn to the final crossing of the finish line, the event transforms the city into a vibrant celebration of health, spirit, and local pride.

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs and distances to suit all ages and abilities, from the 42.2km runners to arguable the most hotly contested event of the day, the 2km Primary Scholl Challenge.

Whether you are an elite runner chasing a personal best or a family pushing a pram in the community team challenge, there is a place for you.

An event of this scale doesn’t happen in a vacuum, and the community spirit of the day is not shown by its participants alone.

Local sponsors and volunteers providing everything from hydration stations to recovery zones prove that when Wangaratta works together, we create something special.

Expansion of the event’s hub at the Wangaratta Showgrounds makes the day a must-go running event for the region.

The Marathon and Fun Run reminds us that being "fit and active" isn't a solitary pursuit, it’s about the person cheering from the sidewalk just as much as the runner on the bitumen.

For more information about registration visit https://northeastsports.com.au/wangarattamarathon.