My name is Belinda Dent, a RSPCA Victoria inspector with nine years’ experience, and the team leader for our North East Inspectorate team.

My team of five inspectors, plus myself, are on the road almost every single day, responding to reports of animal cruelty from St Kilda to Cobram, Wangaratta to Wodonga, and everywhere in between.

We investigate thousands of reports every year reported by members of the community, and we are so grateful for everyone’s vigilance and support in the fight against animal cruelty.

This year, over 580 animals have already arrived at RSPCA Victoria through the Inspectorate, roughly one animal every three hours.

We encounter pet owners and animals who are struggling in more ways than we can count, and unfortunately, there are plenty of people who never expected to be answering the door to an RSPCA Victoria inspector.

Animal well-being is often compromised through a lack of general care or husbandry, with too many pets going without necessary vaccinations, worming, or flea and tick treatments.

The cost-of-living crisis continues to impact our communities, and we’re grateful to see people in need reach out for help.

Unfortunately, people lack support to prevent animal welfare emergencies from escalating in the first place, something we often see when investigating reports of animal hoarding.

Pet owners are also regularly caught off guard by the costs of raising a litter of animals, especially when they are unplanned.

Desexing your pet prevents this and also provides some benefits, including lower rates of certain cancers and fewer behavioural issues.

I urge everyone to look ahead and consider the coming months and to ask yourself what seasonal issues may impact your animals.

With the colder months approaching, make sure your animals and pets have appropriate shelter and bedding to protect from the cold, increased nutrition and vulnerable pets are brought inside where possible.

Horse and livestock owners should consider stocking up on quality hay, while cat and dog owners should make sure their pets are up to date on microchip registrations, vaccinations, and flea, tick, and deworming treatments.

My team and I are very grateful for the support of local councils and police in helping us to care for the animals across all our communities, especially as RSPCA Victoria inspectors across the state brought in over 300 cats and kittens, 120 dogs, and 50 horses this year

To everyone who has made an animal cruelty report, thank you.

Your willingness to help fight animal cruelty means the world to us and, more importantly, to the animals themselves.

If you have concerns about the welfare of an animal, please make a report at rspcavic.org/cruelty-report.

Together, we can end cruelty to all animals.

Belinda Dent, RSPCA Inspectorate team leader (North East region).

Regional Victorians ignored in Labor’s transport push

Recent cost-of-living measures announced by Labor highlight a growing disconnect with regional Victoria, with free public transport doing little to support those who need it most.

The Federal Government’s temporary fuel excise cut, delivered after sustained pressure from The Nationals and Liberals, was a necessary step, but had come too late for many regional families and businesses already under strain.

We’ve been calling for practical relief that actually reaches people in regional communities.

Free public transport might help some in Melbourne, but it does nothing for a farmer in the Ovens Valley, a tradie on the road, or small businesses that rely on their vehicles every day.

The reality for regional Victorians is that public transport is often unavailable, impractical, or simply doesn’t exist.

People in our communities rely on their cars, there is no alternative.

This is a one-size-fits-all policy that shows just how out of touch the Labor Government is with life outside the city.

While the excise cut would provide some relief at the bowser, it underscores how long regional Victorians have been left waiting for meaningful support.

It shouldn’t take weeks of pressure for governments to act when families and businesses are doing it tough,” he said.

Regional communities deserve policies that reflect their reality, not metropolitan-focused announcements.

We need decisions that support the whole state, not just the city,” he said.

I’ll continue to fight for practical measures that back our farmers, support local businesses, and deliver real cost-of-living relief for regional Victorians.

Tim McCurdy, Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley