The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) is urging farmers, businesses and community members across Northern Victoria to have their say before submissions close for the Murray–Darling Basin Authority Basin Plan Review.

The VFF has developed a dedicated suite of resources available on our website, including a simple submission template, supporting fact sheets, and our full policy submission.

With submissions closing on Friday 1 May 2026, now is the time to seize the opportunity to influence the development of Basin Plan Two, which will directly impact water availability, farm productivity, regional jobs and Australia’s food production.

This is one of the most important policy moments for our region in over a decade.

If we want decisions that reflect the reality on the ground, we need people to speak up and share their experiences.

It’s a real strength in numbers game.

We need as many people as possible to use the VFF template, add your own experience, and make a strong, practical submission before the deadline.

We know people are busy, so we’ve taken the hard work out of it and we hope it delivers a strong message to decision makers.

Submissions don’t need to be technical or complex to be effective.

The most powerful submissions are often the simplest.

Talk about your connection to the Basin, what water means to your farm or business, and the impacts you’ve seen.

That real, lived experience is what decision-makers need to hear.

The VFF’s factsheets provide key background information highlighting the impacts of water buybacks and evidence that there is little environmental benefit if further water buybacks are made.

We’re encouraging everyone to take a few minutes that could influence the Basin for many years.

It’s critical that we get a strong, united response from the Northern Victorian community and demonstrate that we matter and can make a real difference."

Further information, including all resources and submission templates can be accessed in the VFF website: https://vff.org.au/murray-darling-basin-plan/

Andrew Leahy, VFF water council chair

Call to fast track National Food Security Strategy

A deteriorating global strategic environment has strengthened the need to fast track the ‘National Food Security Strategy’ and elevate the issue of food and fibre security to a matter of national importance.

When it comes to food security, I agree with industry leaders that it’s time to take the issue more seriously and link it to national security in an increasingly uncertain world.

As a nation, we grow more than enough food for our own domestic consumption, but the agricultural sector depends heavily on many imported critical inputs like fuel, fertiliser and pesticides.

Disruptions in the supply chain, like we are seeing today, have the potential to undermine our farmers’ capacity to feed Australians and the tens of millions of people around the world who rely on our high-quality agricultural exports.

Food and Grocery Sector Forum industry chair Richard Forbes wrote to the government in December 2022 arguing for a national food security plan which hasn’t been delivered.

Recently he pointed out: “The lack of urgency and purpose can only be described as serious negligence on the government’s behalf, which is putting the Australian community at risk”.

Developing a ‘National Food Security Strategy’ and backing it with investments in projects and infrastructure that builds on our national capacity to produce fuel and fertiliser and distributing it efficiently to where it’s needed the most, is a task that demands greater urgency.

Our farmers are the best in the world, and we should be supporting them to continue to feed and clothe our nation with policy settings and strategic investments that help them prosper.

We need less talk, and more action.

Darren Chester, Nationals deputy leader