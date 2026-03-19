I hear them before I see them

Raucously calling one another

White birds with yellow crests

Those whirling, screeching creatures

The cockatoos I love and hate are back again

I know and recognise their calls

They are up to mischief

I hear it clearly as they screech

And yes there they are

Perched upon my precious tree

The Chinese pistachio with its golden berries

Golden berries so tempting to the cockatoos

The cockatoos, the devils I see

Clinging to branches

Swaying through the green leaves

Precious berries falling from the tree

I rush outside, I wave, I’m calling out

They’re peering down at me, down their beaky beaks

They take no notice, ignoring my frantic cries

So occupied with their fun as they decimate my tree

I’m ignored until I screech at them

Then one by one they fly away

I think they’re gone

But there’s always one or two lingering

Hiding amongst the leaves

I shriek again and off they go

But woe is me

For the sneaky birds come when I’m not around

The evidence is clear to see

For I’m finding snapped off leaves and berries

Adorning the nature strip

My precious tree almost bare

The cockatoos have won the day

I am bereft

As is my tree

Aubrey Cotton-Stapleton

Praise for all the helpers after a Tone Rd accident

I was involved in a car accident in the early afternoon of Wednesday, 4 March on the corner of Newman Street and Tone Road.

I would like to say thank you to the two ladies who came and stayed with me, and the lady who went to my home to get my husband.

I would also like to thank the police, ambulance and truck driver who came to the scene, and the Wangaratta hospital.

It was all very much appreciated.

I am okay now, just a bit shaken up.

Jean and Ron Renkin, Wangaratta

Leading charities unite for Middle East Appeal

Australia’s leading charities held a major press conference on Tuesday to launch a joint Middle East Appeal aimed at raising millions of dollars in aid for people in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank who are facing an escalating humanitarian crisis in the wake of the military action launched in the region in early March.

According to the latest numbers from The International Organisation for Migration, in Lebanon alone almost one million people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the conflict.

There are also significant people movements in neighbouring countries such as war-torn Syria, which now has growing strain on its limited resources.

And the situation remains dire in Gaza, with aid cut off at the outset of the renewed conflict, severing access to food, clean water, fuel and medical supplies.

The 15 charities behind the joint Middle East Appeal are: Save the Children Australia, Plan International Australia, Oxfam Australia, Australia for UNHCR, ActionAid, CARE Australia, Caritas Australia, ADRA, Act for Peace, Anglican Overseas Aid, Australian Lutheran World Service, Baptist World Aid, CBM, ChildFund Australia and Tearfund.

EAA members stand ready to expand the number of countries involved in this joint appeal as the humanitarian needs and responding members become clearer.

The appeal is also endorsed by the Australian Council for International Development, the peak body for Australian non-government organisations (NGOs) involved in international development and humanitarian action.

Many Australians watching the humanitarian crisis escalate in the Middle East want to find ways to help.

Australians wishing to donate to the Middle East Appeal are being asked to go to https://emergencyaction.org.au/middle-east-appeal/ or call 1300-939-000.

Kerren Morris, Emergency Action Alliance (EAA) executive director