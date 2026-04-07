There is a common misconception that keeping our streets and venues safe is a task reserved solely for those in uniform.

While we look to the authorities for enforcement, the true pulse of a community’s standards is found in the places where we gather, including our local pubs, clubs, and family hubs.

Recently, the owners of the Railway Hotel made a stand that could have easily been met with silence, instead it was met with a community voice of support.

Data shows that drug possession remains a persistent challenge in Wangaratta and many other regional hubs in Victoria.

The outpouring of support for the Railway Hotel’s crackdown proves that the community is tired of the trend.

There is immense power in a local business saying, "not in our home," and even more power when the town stands behind them.

When a group is held accountable for the actions of one, which is what the Railway Hotel intend to implement, the deterrent isn't just a bar manager; it’s the peer next to you.

Being a responsible patron means more than just watching your own drink; it means protecting the environment we all share.

This isn't about being the fun police on a night out; it is about the fundamental social contract we sign when we walk through a venue's doors.

If we want our local venues to remain safe havens for families and friends, we must support the publicans who have the courage to choose reputation over easy revenue.

It starts with a simple, collective "no."