A Beechworth Correctional Centre inmate is back behind bars after a frantic overnight search that saw a heavy police presence descend on the town.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was understood a 52-year-old male prisoner was reported missing from the Flat Rock Road Beechworth prison about 9pm Thursday, 19 March.

Multiple police units, including Wangaratta and Wodonga officers from the Serious Crime Response Team conducted a number of searches at local residential properties, train and bus stations overnight.

The spokesperson said the 52-year-old man was located at a Flat Rock Road property by prison staff at about 8am Friday, almost 12 hours after he was reported missing.

“He was taken back into custody without incident,” they said.