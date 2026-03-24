A Myrtleford motorcycle shop has been targeted in a ram-raid involving three alleged offenders and a fleet of stolen vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Chris Hill of Wangaratta's Criminal Investigation Unit said about 1am on Monday, 23 March, a stolen white Toyota Corolla was driven into the storefront of Alpine Motorcycles on Myrtle Street.

It’s believed three alleged offenders, also driving a stolen black Nissan Navara, used a U-Haul trailer taken from Myrtleford Ampol to take three Yamaha dirt bikes.

The Corolla was found alight on Prince Street a short time later.

Wangaratta detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information who can assist police with their investigation is urged to contact Wangaratta police on (03) 5723 0888.