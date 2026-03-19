A Mount Beauty man said he had no recollection of speeding more than 140km/h through the middle of the Tawonga township, a court has heard.

The 40-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday to plead guilty to speeding more than double the speed limit.

The court heard on 26 January 2024 the man was caught by a road safety camera travelling at 142km/h along the Kiewa Valley Highway between Charles and Cooper streets in Tawonga, which has a speed limit of 60km/h.

The man was not intercepted by police and was interviewed by officers at a later date, when he said he couldn’t recall travelling that fast.

Appearing in court by video, the 40-year-old said he still couldn’t remember speeding that fast.

He originally intended to contest the charge on the basis of the ‘doppler effect’, arguing external interference from nearby traffic or infrastructure may have caused the camera to produce an inaccurate reading.

But the man accepted his guilt and said he was remorseful.

“I guess I made a mistake this time,” he said.

Magistrate David Faram issued a $1000 fine with conviction and disqualified the man from driving for 12 months.