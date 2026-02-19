Police are appealing for information after a burglary at the Wangaratta Pony Club between 3pm on Wednesday, 18 and 8am on Thursday, 19 February.

Senior Constable Aidan Hogan said Wangaratta police are investigating after someone forced entry into the club canteen on Shanley Street, stealing $100 dollars from the box of proceeds.

Anyone with information or nearby CCTV footage from when the burglary occurred is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or the Wangaratta Police Station on 5723 0888.